Explorations - Calendar app - Mobile

hello dribbblers and designer

today i want to show you about my design exploration of calendar mobile app.
my explorations inspired by Google calendar, then i try to create with new layout and add an illustration. so about the color of my design taken from airtable UI kits that i found at figma community.

i am happy to hear your feedback :)

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
