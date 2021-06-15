Explorations - Calendar app - Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hello dribbblers and designer
today i want to show you about my design exploration of calendar mobile app.
my explorations inspired by Google calendar, then i try to create with new layout and add an illustration. so about the color of my design taken from airtable UI kits that i found at figma community.
i am happy to hear your feedback :)