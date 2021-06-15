Wanderline

BPI Warden Of Worlds graphic design city tree brand apparel moon night building mountains logo illustration design nature monoline line landscape branding badge adventure
Hello good people!

Here's my linework " BPI Warden Of Worlds " A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
----------------------------------------
Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com
or support in :
https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

