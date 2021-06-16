fattah setiawan

NonExist Brand Identity

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
NonExist Brand Identity mockup graphic design visual identity brand identity monogram geometric minimal design branding
NonExist Brand Identity mockup graphic design visual identity brand identity monogram geometric minimal design branding
NonExist Brand Identity mockup graphic design visual identity brand identity monogram geometric minimal design branding
NonExist Brand Identity mockup graphic design visual identity brand identity monogram geometric minimal design branding
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png
  3. Untitled-3.png
  4. Untitled-4.png

Minimal brand identity design for NonExist. .

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like