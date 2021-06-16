Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Input components

Different components for different ways of data input. Working on this part of the design system, had a chance to refine my knowledge of subtle but meaningful differences between text fields, selects, comboboxes, etc. (complicated by the concepts of multiselect, autocomplete, predefined values vs user-generated values, and more). So this is just a sneak peek of the bigger UI kit of form elements.

