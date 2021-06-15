Trending designs to inspire you
STRANGER CREATURE is a horror style display font. Inspired from horror thriller movie.
This font designed for Halloween, Horror, Thriller and Scary theme projects.
STRANGER CREATURE would be perfect for Logo, Quotes, apparel, comic, cover books, cards, posters, or anything that requires a horrror or scarylook!
In Zip Package :
– STRANGER CREATURE otf
– STRANGER CREATURE ttf
– STRANGER CREATURE woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/stranger-creature/