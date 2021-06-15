Katharine Hall

Your Way Your Life

Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Hire Me
  • Save
Your Way Your Life metaphors fun sketch illustrator ai branding workbook teens blackandwhite procreate design characterdesign illustration
Your Way Your Life metaphors fun sketch illustrator ai branding workbook teens blackandwhite procreate design characterdesign illustration
Your Way Your Life metaphors fun sketch illustrator ai branding workbook teens blackandwhite procreate design characterdesign illustration
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork (1).png
  2. 75 (1).png
  3. Pg_20_Loop.jpg

I had the amazing opportunity to be emersed in illustrating the ultimate teen guide to handling all the pressures and challenges of life—your own way!
The style of this book is so much fun as wee illustrations are placed spontaneously through this tactical book to create a beautifully designed workbook.

Pg_20_Loop.jpg
400 KB
Download
Doodles_88 (1).png
800 KB
Download
Pg_27_Bird_Cage_.png
800 KB
Download
Chapter_2__27.png
9 MB
Download
Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katharine Hall

View profile
    • Like