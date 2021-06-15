Your Way Your Life

Trending designs to inspire you
I had the amazing opportunity to be emersed in illustrating the ultimate teen guide to handling all the pressures and challenges of life—your own way!
The style of this book is so much fun as wee illustrations are placed spontaneously through this tactical book to create a beautifully designed workbook.