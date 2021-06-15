Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luthfan Mazida

Janipured By Sasha Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida
  • Save
Janipured By Sasha Logo modern art illustration monogram logo elegant bird logo graphic design minimal logo branding gold beauty luxury bird
Download color palette

Janipured By Sasha Logo Design

The concept of a luxurious and elegant bird adds to the impression of beauty that always exists in life.

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Email | WhatsApp

Another portfolio check here :

Instagram | Behance | Ready Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida

More by Luthfan Mazida

View profile
    • Like