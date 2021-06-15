Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sylvia Diep

Finance App

Finance App banking finance ux ui mobile design
Hi there! 👋
Here are some screens for a concept finance app I have been working on. Hope you like them!

Want to collaborate? Feel free to reach out!
📩 Email: diep.sylvia@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
