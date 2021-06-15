Quyên Trần

Aodai Vietnam

Aodai Vietnam illustration
Yesterday, I came up with an idea to draw a girl wearing aodai in a very proud position. I always love women that wear traditional outfit. They are shining more than ever.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
