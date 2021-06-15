macOS 11 Big Sur Mid-Fi Wireframe Kit

Was working on a macOS app concept but couldn't find any decent wireframe kit for Figma. So I set out to create one. Turned out to be much more work than expected, which is always the case... Lol.

Components included are,

- App menus, status icon menus, dock menus

- App windows, HUD, panels

- Modals, alerts, sheets, notifications

- Preferences window + controls

This is intended to be mid-fi rather than typical low/hi-fi for the following reasons,

- Sufficient fineness to accurately represent the UI layout

- Show realistic data

- Utilize native macOS UI elements as much as possible

Will be released in Figma Community once completed.