macOS 11 Big Sur Mid-Fi Wireframe Kit

Was working on a macOS app concept but couldn't find any decent wireframe kit for Figma. So I set out to create one. Turned out to be much more work than expected, which is always the case... Lol.
Components included are,
- App menus, status icon menus, dock menus
- App windows, HUD, panels
- Modals, alerts, sheets, notifications
- Preferences window + controls
This is intended to be mid-fi rather than typical low/hi-fi for the following reasons,
- Sufficient fineness to accurately represent the UI layout
- Show realistic data
- Utilize native macOS UI elements as much as possible
Will be released in Figma Community once completed.