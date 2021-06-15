Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lance Liu

macOS 11 Big Sur Mid-Fi Wireframe Kit

Lance Liu
Lance Liu
  • Save
macOS 11 Big Sur Mid-Fi Wireframe Kit big sur design ux mid-fi lo-fi low-fi dock settings preferences menu app kit wireframe mac
macOS 11 Big Sur Mid-Fi Wireframe Kit big sur design ux mid-fi lo-fi low-fi dock settings preferences menu app kit wireframe mac
Download color palette
  1. macos-mid-fi-wireframe-kit.png
  2. macos-mid-fi-wireframe-kit@4x.png

Was working on a macOS app concept but couldn't find any decent wireframe kit for Figma. So I set out to create one. Turned out to be much more work than expected, which is always the case... Lol.

Components included are,
- App menus, status icon menus, dock menus
- App windows, HUD, panels
- Modals, alerts, sheets, notifications
- Preferences window + controls

This is intended to be mid-fi rather than typical low/hi-fi for the following reasons,
- Sufficient fineness to accurately represent the UI layout
- Show realistic data
- Utilize native macOS UI elements as much as possible

Will be released in Figma Community once completed.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Lance Liu
Lance Liu

More by Lance Liu

View profile
    • Like