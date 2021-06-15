Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Miss Githa - Spring Font with Floral Theme

Miss Githa is handwritten script with elegance and modern look. It has flower and leaves accent to add the beauty and authenticity.

Front/Back Leaves Swashes, type [ ] and { }
flower connection between the word, type and |

LICENSE FOR COMMERCIAL USE:
https://airotypestudio.com/product/miss-githa/

