Miss Githa - Spring Font with Floral Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Miss Githa is handwritten script with elegance and modern look. It has flower and leaves accent to add the beauty and authenticity.
Front/Back Leaves Swashes, type [ ] and { }
flower connection between the word, type and |
LICENSE FOR COMMERCIAL USE:
https://airotypestudio.com/product/miss-githa/