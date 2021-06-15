Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Waranty - New Serif Font

Waranty - New Serif Font

Waranty is a elegant serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Waranty (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13325/waranty.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/waranty-elegant-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
