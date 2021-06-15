Good for Sale
Ventralie - Blackletter Font

Din Studio
Ventralie is authentic and modern blackletter font. The font is suitable for any branding project like logo, t-shirt printing and many more. Outstanding in a wide range of contexts.

Includes:
– Ventralie (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Featured :
– Alternates
– Accents (Multilingual characters)
– PUA encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
– Extra Ornaments

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13327/ventralie.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/ventralie-blackletter-font/

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
