Hiking & Treasure Hunt Game

Hiking & Treasure Hunt Game dailyui graphic design treasure hunt design 2d vector low poly cinema 4d c4d 3d kids game art mobile app app hike ui game isometric icon illustration
I enjoy hiking, finding "artifacts :)" on trails and treasure hunting! Created these couple of screens for a hiking + treasure hunt app concept for kids and families.

Users complete missions, find treasures (like mushrooms), take selfies, share with their friends etc.

Inspired by designs from Irene Zinych & Suman Nissi

Rebound of
Hiking Icon Set
