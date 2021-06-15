Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria - Reyna ng Araw at Bituin

Maria - Reyna ng Araw at Bituin illustration concept art cute art portrait character art costume weapon staff stars sun shapes flat design video game video game character character design artph
Character was highly inspired by Philippines' Baro't Saya costume and the iconic sun and stars 😁 Her power is to bring sunshine and joy around the nation and hopefully around the world as well!

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
