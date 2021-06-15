Trending designs to inspire you
First Post! Packaging design for Hempful Farms CBD Gummies. The goal was to make the gummies look delicious and packed full of fruity flavors.
What do you think?
Available for Branding, Packaging Design, and web design!
To view more on this project visit Artex Launch
To contact me: Brittany@artexmail.com