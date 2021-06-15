2020 will forever be known as the year where chaos stormed the world with covid19. This is an old animation I created at the middle of the pandemic when students still were doing strictly zoom classes.

I wanted to create something fun but with some responsibility in the message. The character Baby Mel, is inspired by my niece Melanie who misses school and has to adapt to online schooling here in NJ. She's a smart little 5 Year girl that only wants to protect everyone against covid especially grandma she says. So i made her a superhero character that fights covidhead with her state of the art soap machine shooter in this 8bit videogame shooting style animation.

https://iambun.com/#/save-a-life-wear-a-mask/ (full video with sound)