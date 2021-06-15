Paw Puddy CBD Dog Treats

Paw Puddy an exclusive high quality CBD dog treat from Hempful Farms. We created a family of both the dog treats and CBD dog oil based on the weight for the dogs. The packaging was designed to be fun and eye-catching. Green represents dogs under 25lbs (low dose CBD), yellow represents medium sized dogs between 25-50lbs (medium dose CBD), and red represents large breed dogs over 50lbs (high dose CBD).

