Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brittany Gober

Paw Puddy CBD Dog Treats

Brittany Gober
Brittany Gober
Hire Me
  • Save
Paw Puddy CBD Dog Treats cannabis label design label cob dog treats dog packaging cbd design cbd packaging cbd cbd dog treats dog treats dog branding
Paw Puddy CBD Dog Treats cannabis label design label cob dog treats dog packaging cbd design cbd packaging cbd cbd dog treats dog treats dog branding
Paw Puddy CBD Dog Treats cannabis label design label cob dog treats dog packaging cbd design cbd packaging cbd cbd dog treats dog treats dog branding
Download color palette
  1. paw-puddy1.jpg
  2. pawp-puddy2.jpg
  3. paw-puddy3.jpg

Paw Puddy an exclusive high quality CBD dog treat from Hempful Farms. We created a family of both the dog treats and CBD dog oil based on the weight for the dogs. The packaging was designed to be fun and eye-catching. Green represents dogs under 25lbs (low dose CBD), yellow represents medium sized dogs between 25-50lbs (medium dose CBD), and red represents large breed dogs over 50lbs (high dose CBD).

What do you think?
Please Press "Like" to show your love ❤️️

Available for Branding, Packaging Design, and web design!
To view more on this project visit Artex Launch

To contact me: Brittany@artexmail.com

Brittany Gober
Brittany Gober
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brittany Gober

View profile
    • Like