Alfonso Montana

The black fog

Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
  • Save
The black fog app logo typography design illustration branding
Download color palette

Title:

“the black fog” disc: realized in the digital work .was born imagining what features smog would have, if not that of a shapeless and fleeting monster, making it very similar to the evil spirits of folklore, but revisiting in a contemporary and sensitive key to environmental issues

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alfonso Montana

View profile
    • Like