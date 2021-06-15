Trending designs to inspire you
“the black fog” disc: realized in the digital work .was born imagining what features smog would have, if not that of a shapeless and fleeting monster, making it very similar to the evil spirits of folklore, but revisiting in a contemporary and sensitive key to environmental issues