Fear of the dark

Fear of the dark icon app typography design logo illustration branding
fear of the dark dis: work done in charcoal, the first of the four theme drawings made. with the same technique! the theme is the childhood fear of the dark, creating monsters that do not exist.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
