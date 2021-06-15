We're hiring a Visual Designer!

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We're looking for a versatile and passionate mid–senior level Visual Designer, with experience across a multitude of digital channels, including (but not limited to) web, brand, marketing, and social. As an early member of our small design team, you'll have the ability to make a big impact in the way we tell our story to the world. Interested? Apply today!

At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.

Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
