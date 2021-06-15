Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Confused memory

Confused memory app typography logo design illustration branding
“confused memory” dis: I work digitally. an essentially abstract work, a metaphor for distant memories that change and become confused due to the passage of time.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
