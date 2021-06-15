OHLALOLA | Landing Page

Aimar Andony

This is a landing page concept made for the architecture agency OHLALOLA, of which we wanted to reflect an elegant and clean design for their audience.
I co-designed this with Juan Carlos (https://dribbble.com/Juancarloscruz)

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
