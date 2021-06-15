Pablo Vargas

3D icons pack - Free for Figma

Pablo Vargas
Pablo Vargas
  • Save
3D icons pack - Free for Figma customizable custom flag calendar badge basket chat coin star gift iconset icons free pack metallic figma illustration prime
Download color palette

Free 3D icon pack:
Gift | Star | Coin | Chat balloon | Basket | Badge | Calendar | Flag

Find each icon in 3 different materials:
Metallic | Plastic (customizable colors) | Matte

Link to Figma's project.

You can also download these assets from Iconscout.

Follow me on Behance.

4d6ed294bbc169b83a0817a50ec96e58
Rebound of
FREE 3d icon pack for Figma
By Pablo Vargas
Pablo Vargas
Pablo Vargas

More by Pablo Vargas

View profile
    • Like