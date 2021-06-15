Pablo Vargas

3D icon pack x8 for Figma - Free!

Free 3D icon pack:
Gift | Star | Coin | Chat balloon | Basket | Badge | Calendar | Flag

Find each icon in 3 different materials:
Metallic | Plastic (customizable colors) | Matte

Link to Figma's project.

You can also download these assets from Iconscout.

3D icon pack x8 for Figma - Free!
