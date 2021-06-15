I AM BÚN

Baby Mel - Masked

Baby Mel - Masked
The character Baby Mel, is inspired by my niece Melanie who misses school and has to adapt to online schooling here in NJ. She's a smart little 5 Year girl that only wants to protect everyone against covid especially grandma she says. So i made her a superhero character that fights covidhead with her state of the art soap machine shooter in this 8bit videogame shooting style animation.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
