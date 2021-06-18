Jessica Molina

Take It Easy Babe

Jessica Molina
Jessica Molina
Hire Me
  • Save
Take It Easy Babe vintage 60s 70s red pink fat bottomed fat bottom script retro type typography handlettering lettering
Take It Easy Babe vintage 60s 70s red pink fat bottomed fat bottom script retro type typography handlettering lettering
Take It Easy Babe vintage 60s 70s red pink fat bottomed fat bottom script retro type typography handlettering lettering
Download color palette
  1. Take It Easy Babe_pink.png
  2. Take It Easy Babe_blue.png
  3. Take It Easy Babe_cyan.png

Don't forget to slow down and take it easy, babe 🥰 Which color combo is your favorite, 1, 2, or 3? Vote in the comments!⁠

Jessica Molina
Jessica Molina
Bold & empowering lettering, illustration, & design
Hire Me

More by Jessica Molina

View profile
    • Like