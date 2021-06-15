Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stevin Masuda

Figma Concept 2021 Portfolio Design.

Stevin Masuda
Stevin Masuda
  • Save
Figma Concept 2021 Portfolio Design. website concept web ux ui
Download color palette

2021 version of my portfolio. Really pushing the personality into it, adding more art direction, etc. Created in Figma first before taking it into Webflow for development.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Stevin Masuda
Stevin Masuda

More by Stevin Masuda

View profile
    • Like