Don't Be A Dick/Nothing Is Fucked

Do you live by a set of core values? My client Brass Tacks Collective believes in theirs so much, they asked me to paint them for their office space!⁠

These 2 phrases resonated with me so much (not least of which because I couldn't refrain from cussing even if my life depended on it 😂). I believe in giving people the benefit of the doubt, treating others with respect, and seeing things from other's perspectives. I also believe that every failure is an opportunity to learn, to pivot, and to try again.⁠

What core values do you have for yourself or your business? I'd love to know!