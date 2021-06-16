Don't Be A Dick/Nothing Is Fucked

Trending designs to inspire you
Do you live by a set of core values? My client Brass Tacks Collective believes in theirs so much, they asked me to paint them for their office space!
These 2 phrases resonated with me so much (not least of which because I couldn't refrain from cussing even if my life depended on it 😂). I believe in giving people the benefit of the doubt, treating others with respect, and seeing things from other's perspectives. I also believe that every failure is an opportunity to learn, to pivot, and to try again.
What core values do you have for yourself or your business? I'd love to know!