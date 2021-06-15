Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jessica Molina

We Shine Together

Jessica Molina
Jessica Molina
We Shine Together 60s 70s retro poster boho tarot witchy mystical hands moon sun stars illustration type typography handlettering lettering
Dear entrepreneurs, you are not alone in your journey 🌟⁠

That's the message my girl Angelique, CEO of Breakups to makeup, is sharing with her audience on her new podcast, Hey Glowfriend! She is sharing honest and transparent wisdom from her journey as a business owner to encourage and inspire women to pursue their own passions.⁠

I created this piece as a downloadable freebie, either as a printed poster or phone wallpaper, especially for listeners of Hey Glowfriend. Head on over to the link in the Breakups to Makeup Instagram bio to get yours!

