Engleman Communications - Brand Identity

Engleman Communications - Brand Identity
Super happy to share this work I did for my buddy Joe's new boutique communications firm!

Before starting Engleman Communications, Joe had worked on a variety of PR projects, ranging from political campaigns to the non-profit sector. Because of Engleman’s work in these areas, I set out to create a visual identity that reflected the firm’s hard-working and quintessentially American ethos.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
