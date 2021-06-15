Engleman Communications - Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Super happy to share this work I did for my buddy Joe's new boutique communications firm!
Before starting Engleman Communications, Joe had worked on a variety of PR projects, ranging from political campaigns to the non-profit sector. Because of Engleman’s work in these areas, I set out to create a visual identity that reflected the firm’s hard-working and quintessentially American ethos.