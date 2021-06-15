Kácio Felipe

Landingpage Aladdin - Mobile

Landingpage Aladdin - Mobile mobile ui design ux ui uxdesign ux uidesign ui
Hello creative dribbblers 🔥

Today I would like to share a landingpage project focused on digital marketing

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Check the project online: Aladdin Website

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project ? ✉️
