Choirul Syafril
Keitoto

Notoboto - Project Management Dashboard

Choirul Syafril
Keitoto
Choirul Syafril for Keitoto
workspace web app dashboard calendar activity document team progress chart manager management task project
Hello Dribbblers! This is my exploration of project management dashboard design.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
