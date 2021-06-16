Luddo

Fancy Fruits

Fancy Fruits fashionillustration surfacedesign characters girly food organic fancy fruits groovy design women in illustration illustration branding
Fruits are one of the precious diamonds we get from nature. Fancy Fruits is a passion project about giving fruits the place they deserve, a mix of fun & juicy world where you can find fashion, luxury and lots of healthy sugar babies. This project is a statement of love for fruits. Hope you like it!

