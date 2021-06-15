LISTEN UP, FRIENDS — IN THE TRUEST MANNER POSSIBLE: As a voracious consumer of podcasts, one of my favorites around is Twenty Thousand Hertz, a show that explores the history, craft, and science behind the sounds that shape all the facets of our lives.

🔊 🔊 🔊

My three-pillar rubric for a podcast I love is simple: incredible stories, compelling information, and thoughtful production values. Twenty Thousand Hertz hits ‘em all with ease. In fact, I dig the show so much I was compelled to cook up some typographic fan art in devotion. Nothing wrong with conveying appreciation through some Avant Garde Gothic ligatures, right?

🔊 🔊 🔊

Anyways, here’s the deal: if you’re not listening to Twenty Thousand Hertz from team at Defacto Sound you’re missing out. End of paragraph. Fire up your podcast app of choice and get subscribed. For fellow design mavens out there, definitely check out the 20k episodes in sonic branding and audio logos—a perfect complement to the visual design work you might do.

🔊 🔊 🔊

Get listening!