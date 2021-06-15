Evan Reynolds

Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry

Evan Reynolds
Evan Reynolds
  • Save
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry e-commerce development web design
Download color palette
  1. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-1.png
  2. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-2.png
  3. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-6.png
  4. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-4.png
  5. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-7.png
  6. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-10.png
  7. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-8.png
  8. Sam Tsia Dislpay Layout-11.png

Sam Tsia is a NYC based fine jewelry brand who came to us needing redevelopment of their e-commerce store. We focused the new Shopify theme on highlighting new brand colors and telling the story behind Sam’s design inspiration through her Greek heritage. We created several new call-to-action areas that showcase best-sellers, featured product collections, curated product edits, and growing categories like Bridal and Custom Designs.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Evan Reynolds
Evan Reynolds
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Like