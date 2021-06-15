Sam Tsia Fine Jewelry

Trending designs to inspire you
Sam Tsia is a NYC based fine jewelry brand who came to us needing redevelopment of their e-commerce store. We focused the new Shopify theme on highlighting new brand colors and telling the story behind Sam’s design inspiration through her Greek heritage. We created several new call-to-action areas that showcase best-sellers, featured product collections, curated product edits, and growing categories like Bridal and Custom Designs.