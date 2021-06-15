Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

E-commerce Shop (Single Item) | DailyUI 012

E-commerce Shop (Single Item) | DailyUI 012
Hey! How are you doing? Today I made an E-commerce shop and single Item for DailyUI challenge. It's an 'order online' for a fictional pizza shop. It was fun doing this one :) What do you think about it? #DailyUI

Jun 15, 2021
