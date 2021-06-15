Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dual Tech Elevators

Website - Dual Tech Elevators ux ui design. website web design web graphic design
Website for Dual Tech Elevators, a new and innovative elevators company that is revolutionizing the elevators market in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.
I´ve used their vibrant green in combination with the pure black to create a nicely balanced website, showing their main services, and how to contact them and ask for a quote.
I´m open for business, mainly inside UI/UX roles! Hit me up.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
