Website - Dual Tech Elevators

Website for Dual Tech Elevators, a new and innovative elevators company that is revolutionizing the elevators market in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.
I´ve used their vibrant green in combination with the pure black to create a nicely balanced website, showing their main services, and how to contact them and ask for a quote.
I´m open for business, mainly inside UI/UX roles! Hit me up.