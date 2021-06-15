Gabriel Morais

Valor Financiamentos - Landing Page

Valor Financiamentos - Landing Page
* Click the image above to see the full website *

Design of the Valor Financiamentos website. This design was made using the Logo as the starting point, playing around shapes and using straight lines in reference to the letter V and to show the direction of the page. Clean and Dynamic, like their work.

