Valor Financiamentos - Landing Page

* Click the image above to see the full website *
Design of the Valor Financiamentos website. This design was made using the Logo as the starting point, playing around shapes and using straight lines in reference to the letter V and to show the direction of the page. Clean and Dynamic, like their work.