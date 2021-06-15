Trending designs to inspire you
Güd Gardens is a woman-owned and operated cannabis farm on the Rogue River in Oregon. This cuckoo clock illustration is a nod to the German-sounding name. The clock is packed with fun details. We added cultivation tools, a river and mountains for the location, and the farm’s goats. Elements can be used as stand-alone icons or remixed to make patterns.