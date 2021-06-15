DailyUI Sign Up Page

Hi friends!

Take a look at a new Sign Up Page for dailyui.co.

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

💎Made with Figma , Adobe Photoshop.

🖋 Font Usage: Sofia Pro.

👁‍🗨 Icon Source: Material Design Icons.

🔥If anyone would like to collaborate with me I am open to all proposals!!

📬Do you have any projects in mind?

Say Hello to - webdevelopingfiles@libero.it