It’s no secret ChenMed is a full-risk, value-based care practice. The entire business model is premised on it. We believe this way of practicing medicine gives care teams the greatest possible chance of success when it comes to addressing the most persistent, challenging healthcare problems, especially those affecting our seniors.
CareSummary is the epicenter of the patient-physician relationship, a product where our staff of nurses, physicians, and even family members would interact with critical patient information based on credentials.