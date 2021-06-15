Jessica Jones

Güd packaging

Packaging for Güd Gardens, a woman-owned and operated cannabis farm on the Rogue River in Oregon. The cuckoo clock illustration is a nod to the German-sounding name and contains tools and critters from the farm.

