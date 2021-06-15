Website - Team Boede Gym

Trending designs to inspire you
Gym client from Esteio - RS, Brazil. Done a website for them, using their colors, pictures, and pointing the visitors to a very informative and clean look of the gym´s features and personality.
We´ve also Worked as social media designer for Instagram and Facebook of the client @teamboede, witch is in another Shot here on my profile!
Hope you like it and I´m open for business and feedbacks!