florida roofing contractor exam preparation

ORLANDO ROOFING EXAM PREPARATION COURSES This dynamic Course Consists of one day of intense preparation for the Roofing Technical Exam and two days of intense preparation for the Business and Finance Exam. ALSO included: A workbook chock full of recent practice Roofing Exam questions complete with solutions and CD's for you to use to tab and highlight your Roofing trade books.

https://www.aaaconstructionschool.com/orlando-roofing-classes/