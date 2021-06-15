Cláudia Silva

Forest Road

Forest Road diorama forest render 3d art isometric low poly 3d illustration blender
Second project in Polygon Runway "Become a 3D illustrator!" course (www.polygonrunway.com) from Roman Klčo (https://dribbble.com/romanklco).
I loved doing the water puddles, so much fun!

Forest road2 4x
Forest Road Diorama
