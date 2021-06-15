Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lalitha Sananikone

Website for skincare products

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
Website for skincare products ux luxury shop ecommerce typography landing page hero header product simple clean minimalistic beauty woman skincare design website webdesign web
Download color palette

Hey! I wanted to design a landing page/website for skincare products. I spent more time looking for a suitable image than I finally designed. I hope you like it. :) #dailyui

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like