Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Dashkit widgets

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashkit widgets illustration clean bootstrap dashboard app ui design modern bulma
Dashkit widgets illustration clean bootstrap dashboard app ui design modern bulma
Download color palette
  1. widgets-dribbble-cover.png
  2. widgets.png

Dashkit | Bulma Dashboard Kit

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on cssninja.io
Good for sale
Dashkit | Bulma Dashboard Kit

Dashkit has been one of our best selling products since we started. Initially shipped with Bulkit, it has now elvoded to be a fully standalone product. Check out the live demo.

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
Hire Me

More by Driss Chelouati

View profile
    • Like