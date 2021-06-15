Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Whiston

Card Design [ Happy Father's Day ]

Card Design [ Happy Father's Day ] penguins dad card design card graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Fathers_Day_Card_2.png
  2. Fathers_Day_Card_1.png

I went with the penguin idea based on the emperor penguin dads...For two months or more, these devoted dads will each incubate a single egg that holds his offspring. Each dad will also care for his chick when it first hatches. Penguin dads do all this while surviving only on fat reserves from the previous summer.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
