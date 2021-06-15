Tatti Urilova

Mortgage Calculator #DailyUI 001

Tatti Urilova
Tatti Urilova
  • Save
Mortgage Calculator #DailyUI 001 design app dailyuichallenge daily ui 003 dailyui 003
Download color palette

Mortgage Calculator help to find out your monthly mortgage payments including the repayment and interest payment.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Tatti Urilova
Tatti Urilova

More by Tatti Urilova

View profile
    • Like